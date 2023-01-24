Go First announces massive discounts on domestic and international flight tickets

Mumbai: Budget air carrier based in the country, Go First announced massive discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. The offer named ‘Republic Day Sale’ was announced to mark the 74th Republic Day of the country.

Go First informed that customers can buy domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,199/- and Rs 6,599/- for international flight tickets. Passengers can book domestic and international tickets between January 23-26 for a travel period starting from 12th February until 30th September 2023.

Tickets for the offer can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via the GO FIRST official Mobile App.