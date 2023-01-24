Hyundai launches 2023 Aura facelift in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Aura facelift in the markets. The new facelift version of Aura is priced at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The 2023 Aura facelift will come in 6 monotone colours: Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift will be available with 1.2L Kappa petrol engine with power output of 82 bhp and peak torque of 114 Nm. The engine will be offered with 5-speed manual as well as AMT gearbox options. The CNG version will also have the engine, albeit with max power of 68 bhp and highest torque of 95 Nm. It will only have the 5-speed manual unit.

The car features 3.5-inch instrument cluster with Multi Information Display, Footwell Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, Fast USB Charger – Type C, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls for Audio & Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop, Cruise Control and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition. Safety features include 4-airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist Control. The top-end variants come with 6-airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Burglar Alarm.