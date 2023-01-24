Indian Railways to operate special trains to this city: Full list

Jaipur: The Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways announced special trains to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The national transporter announced these special trains considering the heavy rush of passengers during the Annual Urs Festival. The special trains will run between Bandra Terminus to Madar, Bandra Terminus to Daurai, Surat to Madar, and Ahmedabad to Ajmer.

Full list:

Train No. 09658/09657 Bandra Terminus – Madar Special: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 19.25 hours, Bandra Terminus-Madar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus and arrive at Madar at 14.20 hours the following day. Similarly, on January 27, 2023, Train No. 09657 Madar – Bandra (T) special will depart Madar at 23.10 hours and arrive at Bandra (T) at 17.05 hours the subsequent day. The train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.

Train No. 09660/09659 Bandra Terminus – Daurai Special: On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 15.45 hours, Bandra Terminus – Daurai Special will depart from Bandra Terminus and arrive in Daurai at 12.00 hours the following day. Train no. 09659 will depart Daurai at 20.05 hours. on January 28, 2023, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 13.10 hours the following day. This train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Dam, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Sojat Road, and Beawar.

Train No. 09149/09150 Surat-Madar Special: The Surat-Madar Junction Superfast Special Train will leave Surat at 23.50 on January 26, 2023, and arrive at Madar Junction at 13.35 on January 27, 2023. Likewise, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 18.40 hours. Train No. 09150 Madar Junction – Surat will depart Madar Junction and arrive in Surat at 10.20 hours. The train will make stops at the stations of Vadodara, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.

Train No. 09175/09176 Surat-Madar Superfast Special: On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Train No. 09176 Madar Jn – Surat Superfast Special is scheduled to arrive at Madar Jn. It will leave Surat at 15:40 and return at 5:40 the next day. The train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.