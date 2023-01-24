Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro offers free rides: Details inside

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced free rides on Republic Day. DNRC informed that it will allow free rides in 3 metro stations- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House for people who are willing to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on 26 January.

The coupons for free ride can be collected from any stations of Delhi Metro. The tickets or coupons will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM to 08:00 AM on Thursday. The exit through these coupons can be availed till 02:00 PM.

‘After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon),’ said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.

The people attending the R-Day celebration have to exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only. They must carry a government-issued photo Identity card and must produce it at the Metro station for collecting coupons.