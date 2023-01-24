Sale of liquor banned in this Indian city

New Delhi: New Delhi government has banned the sale of liquor in bars, restaurants and shops on Republic Day. All liquor shops will be closed in the national capital on January 26, Republic Day.

The Excise department also released the list of dry days to be observed in the national capital. The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months . On dry days, hotels, clubs and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor.

List of dry days till March 31, 2023:

Republic Day on January 26

Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on February 15

Mahashivaratri on February 18

Holi on March 8

Ram Navami on March 30