Teenager who loves ‘Thunivu’ tries to rob a bank but is Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Thadikombu Road was the target of a robbery attempt on Tuesday, and a 25-year-old man was detained by Dindigul West Police.

Kaleel Rahman (25) of Poochi Nayankanpatti, close to Begampur, was named as the young person. When the young man entered the branch with a cutting blade, a knife, pepper and chilli spray, and other dangerous objects, there were three staff there.

He doused the workers in pepper and chilli and used a plastic rope to tie them up. One of the workers managed to flee, calling for assistance in front of the bank’s buildings. The kid was apprehended and turned over to the police with the help of the public and bank security officers.

During the investigation, Kaleel admitted to the police that he was unhappy with his life and had been influenced by Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ film. He made an attempt at the bank heist in the same manner as Ajith. The inquiry is still being conducted.