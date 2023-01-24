The Nagaland BJP criticises seat-sharing before the upcoming Assembly election.

The Nagaland chapter of the BJP is contesting the seat-sharing arrangement in the state that will hold elections next month. If the national leadership doesn’t pay attention to them, the party’s state unit has threatened widespread resignation.

In the forthcoming election, they have demanded a 50-50 seat distribution.

Temjen Imna Along, the state president of the party, and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will meet BL Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, at the Guwahati airport on Tuesday.

‘When Meghalaya has only two sitting BJP MLAs and is contesting from all 60 mandals, then why is Nagaland being given step-motherly treatment by being permitted to fight only 20 of the 60 seats,’ local BJP leaders protested with posters.

Why does Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma have the power to determine the fate of another state? Why PM Modi not? reads one poster.