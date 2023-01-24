Two female IPS officers are promoted to DGP in Punjab

For the first time, two female IPS officers in Punjab have been promoted to the position of Director General of Police (DGP).

Now that Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi are two of the seven Additional DGP rank officers who have been promoted to DGP, there are 13 people in the state who hold the highest police position.

The Punjab government transferred 15 officers from the IPS and nine from the Punjab Police Service (PPS) on Saturday with immediate effect.

According to a formal order, senior IPS officer BL Meena has been assigned to serve as the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) in Mohali, and S Boopathi has been given the responsibility of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Administration.

While Naveen Singla has been given the responsibility, Narinder Bhargav has been posted as DIG, NRI, Ludhiana.

The order says, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Senior Superintendent of Police in Muktsar, has been given the additional responsibility of Assistant Inspector General, Anti-Gangster Task Force (Faridkot range), while Kuldeep Singh has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

SSP Tarn Taran Harmandeep Singh Hans has been assigned as the AIG, Counter Intelligence, Mohali, while Gurmeet Singh Chauhan has been given the additional responsibility of AIG, AGTF (Border range).

While Shubham Agarwal will serve as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ludhiana, Ajay Gandhi has been assigned as the SP Investigation in Bathinda.

According to the ruling, Mohd Sarfaraz would be the SP City, Patiala, while Maninder Singh will be the SP, Tarn Taran Headquarters.

Randhir Kumar has been assigned as the SP, Investigation, Ferozepur, and Jyoti Yadav has been posted as the SP, Headquarters, Mansa.

Officers from the Punjab Police Service Ravcharan Singh Brar, Varinder Singh, and Harmeet Singh Hundal are among those who have been

relocated.