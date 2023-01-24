UN says that gang-based crime is taking advantage of displaced people as a result of climate-related disasters

The UN stated on Tuesday that there is growing evidence that gang-based criminality is profiting from an increase in the number of people who are being forced to flee their homes due to disasters caused by climate change.

The ongoing violence in Ukraine is another risk factor for an increase in human trafficking, according to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The UNODC research stated that ‘climate change is increasing vulnerability to trafficking.’

‘While a systematic worldwide review of the impact of climate change on trafficking in persons is lacking, community level research in many regions of the world point to climate-induced disasters as the fundamental causes for trafficking in persons,’ the report stated.

The analysis of 800 court cases and information gathered from 141 nations between 2017 and 2020 form the basis of the report.

Based on the research, impoverished farming, fishing, and other groups that primarily depend on the extraction of natural resources for their livelihoods were ‘disproportionately’ impacted by climate change.