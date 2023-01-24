Using Viagra regularly may leave you blind, new study

Researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada have found that people regularly using Viagra may have problems in vision. It may lead to sudden losses of vision, flashes of light, and dark spots. The study is published in the journal named JAMA Ophthalmology.

As per the study, the reason behind this may be an increase in blood flow to the genitals which could be hindering its supply to the eyes. The research team also named other impotence medicines – Cialis, Levitra and Spedra – as being potential triggers of eye problems. Regular users of these pills are 85% more likely to develop serious vision-robbing conditions.

Also Read: Know the health benefits of drinking sugarcane juice

The research team analyzed insurance claim records of 213,033 men using these pills: 123,347 men took sildenafil – the medication branded as Viagra by Pfizer, 78,609 were on tadalafil (Cialis); 6,604 took vardenafil (Levitra), and 4,473 were on avanfil (Spedra). As per the study, none of the men had suffered eye problems in the year before they became regular users of the medication.

The research team found that regular intake of one of the medications was 158% more likely to lead to serious retinal detachment. The men were 102% more likely to suffer ischemic optic neuropathy and 44% more likely to develop retinal vascular occlusion.