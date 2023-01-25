92% of Beijing’s 22 million population to be infected with COVID-19 by the end of January says a new study

A recent study by experts from the University of Hong Kong found that by the end of January, 92% of Beijing’s 22 million residents would have COVID-19 infection.

On January 13, the study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine. They predicted that other major Chinese cities could soon experience the Beijing situation.

According to the study, several cities could face multiple infection peaks as people were on the move after the first peak and millions have been travelling for the Lunar New Year period.

‘Surveillance programmes should be rapidly set up to monitor the spread and evolution of Sars-CoV-2 infections, and further work should be done to track the transmissibility, incidence and infection rate of the epidemic,’ the researchers wrote.