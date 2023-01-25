After clinching the Golden Globe earlier this month, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ scores an Oscar nomination

The ‘RRR’ film’s ‘Naatu Naatu,’ which won the Golden Globe earlier this month, has received an Oscar nomination. Although the movie didn’t fare well in any other categories, the nomination should be welcomed by the cast and crew, including Ram Charan, NTR Jr., and director SS Rajamouli.

Numerous people all over the world have recreated the dance to the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and shared it on social media, making it something of a sensation. Hollywood actors, comedians, and directors all found themselves spellbound by the film’s bold action and Rajamouli’s direction.

Although ‘RRR’ perhaps has an even greater impact, the director has previously received similarly enthusiastic reviews for his ‘Baahubali’ films all around the world.

‘RRR’ follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of ‘RRR’.