BRS MLC Kavitha says, Salute to female journalists who adhered to their principles

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and an MLC, said on Tuesday that she ‘salutes women journalists around the world who have stood the test of time, who stood by their beliefs, and who made a name for themselves.’

K Kavitha attended the opening ceremony of the ‘Mediasphere’ festival of St. Francis College, Hyderabad, and expressed her gratitude to the parents of the girls for their support and encouragement of them to pursue their dreams.

Kavitha attacked the men who were intimidating women, referring to them as ‘goons’ and said that, ‘The goons believe they can intimidate a woman by targeting them, abusing them, and using violence. Girls should stand up, take out time and think about themselves, because in this country there are a lot of goons who tell you don’t dress like this, don’t talk like this.. I say don’t listen to them, listen to yourselves.’

While speaking at the event, MLC Kavitha said, ‘In India when people were spied on via Pegasus, the majority of them were women journalists. Journalists across the world, especially women journalists, are being harassed for their reports. It is easy to target women.’

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also discussed her personal experiences as a female politician with the students during her time with them. She said, ‘As a woman politician, I’ve faced my own bit of difficulties… I could be KCR’s daughter but then, you know, you will have to fight your own battles at every stage. I’m still fighting mine and I will keep fighting.’