North Korea issues an extreme cold weather warning across the entire country

As the country’s northern parts are anticipated to see temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius, North Korean officials have issued an extreme cold weather warning for the whole nation. According to the BBC, the regions in concern include Ryanggang, North Hamgyong, and South Hamgyong, some of the most vulnerable and impoverished in the nation.

The state radio reports that heavy winds are anticipated in coastal locations, which would exacerbate the already extreme weather. According to NK News, the temperature in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, dropped below average on Wednesday and reached -19 degrees Celsius.

The report also noted that since electricity is scant outside the North Korean capital many households in the country typically burn wood, coal briquettes and dried plants for warmth during the winter while others wrap plastic around their doors and windows for insulation.

However, it is not just North Korea, as South Korea recently also issued a cold wave warning while Japan is set to experience the lowest temperature drop it has recorded in decades, this week. In December, Radio Free Asia reported that ‘large numbers’ of people had gone missing last year amid a cold wave that hit North Korea.

Many people are thought to have starved or frozen to death after temperatures dropped to below freezing, reported BBC.