Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 50 cities: Full list

New Delhi: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in 50 cities in the country. After this mega launch, Jio users across 184 cities can now enjoy Jio True 5G services. Reliance Jio said that it has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 309 trains today: Full list
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.
Here’s The List Of Cities Where Jio 5G Is Available:
1 Chittoor Andhra Pradesh
2 Kadapa Andhra Pradesh
3 Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh
4 Ongole Andhra Pradesh
5 Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh
6 Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh
7 Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh
8 Nagaon Assam
9 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh
10 Korba Chhattisgarh
11 Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh
12 Panaji Goa
13 Ambala Haryana
14 Bahadurgarh Haryana
15 Hisar Haryana
16 Karnal Haryana
17 Panipat Haryana
18 Rohtak Haryana
19 Sirsa Haryana
20 Sonipat Haryana
21 Dhanbad Jharkhand
22 Bagalkote Karnataka
23 Chikkamagaluru Karnataka
24 Hassan Karnataka
25 Mandya Karnataka
26 Tumakuru Karnataka
27 Alappuzha Kerala
28 Kolhapur Maharashtra
29 Nanded-Waghala Maharashtra
30 Sangli Maharashtra
31 Balasore Odisha
32 Baripada Odisha
33 Bhadrak Odisha
34 Jharsuguda Odisha
35 Puri Odisha
36 Sambalpur Odisha
37 Puducherry Puducherry
38 Amritsar Punjab
39 Bikaner Rajasthan
40 Kota Rajasthan
41 Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu
42 Erode Tamil Nadu
43 Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu
44 Nalgonda Telangana
45 Jhansi Uttar Pradesh
46 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
47 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh
48 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh
49 Asansol West Bengal
50 Durgapur West Bengal
Post Your Comments