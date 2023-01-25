Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 50 cities: Full list

New Delhi: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in 50 cities in the country. After this mega launch, Jio users across 184 cities can now enjoy Jio True 5G services. Reliance Jio said that it has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Here’s The List Of Cities Where Jio 5G Is Available:

1 Chittoor Andhra Pradesh

2 Kadapa Andhra Pradesh

3 Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh

4 Ongole Andhra Pradesh

5 Rajamahendravaram Andhra Pradesh

6 Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh

7 Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh

8 Nagaon Assam

9 Bilaspur Chhattisgarh

10 Korba Chhattisgarh

11 Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh

12 Panaji Goa

13 Ambala Haryana

14 Bahadurgarh Haryana

15 Hisar Haryana

16 Karnal Haryana

17 Panipat Haryana

18 Rohtak Haryana

19 Sirsa Haryana

20 Sonipat Haryana

21 Dhanbad Jharkhand

22 Bagalkote Karnataka

23 Chikkamagaluru Karnataka

24 Hassan Karnataka

25 Mandya Karnataka

26 Tumakuru Karnataka

27 Alappuzha Kerala

28 Kolhapur Maharashtra

29 Nanded-Waghala Maharashtra

30 Sangli Maharashtra

31 Balasore Odisha

32 Baripada Odisha

33 Bhadrak Odisha

34 Jharsuguda Odisha

35 Puri Odisha

36 Sambalpur Odisha

37 Puducherry Puducherry

38 Amritsar Punjab

39 Bikaner Rajasthan

40 Kota Rajasthan

41 Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu

42 Erode Tamil Nadu

43 Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu

44 Nalgonda Telangana

45 Jhansi Uttar Pradesh

46 Aligarh Uttar Pradesh

47 Moradabad Uttar Pradesh

48 Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh

49 Asansol West Bengal

50 Durgapur West Bengal