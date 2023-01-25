Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower on January 25. BSE Sensex settled at 60,205.06, down by 773.69 points or 1.27%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,892, down by 226.30 points or 1.25%. About 1106 shares have advanced, 2310 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top gainers in the market were were Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Tata Steel. Top losers in the market were Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Cipla .

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 22 participants share Dh1-million prize

Among sectors, bank, power, PSU bank and realty down 2-3% each. The BSE midcap index fell 1.5% and smallcap index shed 0.8%.