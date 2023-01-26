45-Year-Old businessman spends $2 million annually to maintain the body of an 18-year-old.

People who want to stay in shape and care for their bodies as they age follow a balanced daily exercise schedule that includes a variety of fitness classes and other exercises. A 45-year-old software millionaire went over and above to attain his aim of seeming to be an 18-year-old man, unlike some people who choose for cosmetic operations to look younger.

Biotech pioneer Bryan Johnson is undergoing a costly medical regimen that might cost up to $2 million a year. He claims that by adhering to a daily routine, he has developed the physical stamina and lung capacity of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old.

Johnson is a highly successful software entrepreneur who is closely watched by more than 30 medical professionals. The group, founded by 29-year-old physician Oliver Zolman who specialises in regenerative medicine, has made a commitment to stop Johnson’s organs from ageing.

Johnson is used as a test subject for the most promising treatments while Zolman and Johnson obsessively read the scientific literature on longevity and ageing. They keep track of Johnson’s progress in every way they can.

A medical suite at Johnson’s residence in Venice, California, as well as other startup costs of the programme totaled several million dollars.