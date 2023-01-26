A Mockery Of His Stature, Party Chief criticises Mulayam Singh Yadav’s The Padma Vibhushan honor

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has claimed that, the government has disgraced Mulayam Singh Yadav’s status and national service by awarding him the Padma Vibhushan.

He and other party officials urged that the founder of the Samajwadi Party receive the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The second-highest civilian honour in the country, the Padma Vibhushan, was posthumously given to Mr. Yadav on Wednesday.

SP Maurya, an MLA for the Samajwadi Party, tweeted in Hindi in response to the honour ‘The Indian government has denigrated Netaji’s reputation, body of work, and national service by awarding him the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. If Netaji needed to be acknowledged, the Bharat Ratna award should have been given to him.’

IP Singh, a party spokeswoman, made similar claims.

‘No other honour suited the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, a son of the soil, better than the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour. The award of the Bharat Ratna to our revered Netaji should be announced immediately’ Singh posted a tweet.

On October 10 of last year, Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away.