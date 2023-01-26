Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Akasa Air introduced daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and between Hyderabad and Goa. From February 15, 2023, the air carrier will increase 2 more daily flights on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. With the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline now operates 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities.

Akasa Air’s fleet size is now 14 and it will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.