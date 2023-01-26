As MM Keeravaani receives Oscar nomination and Padma Shri, SS Rajamouli is overjoyed with their brotherhood

The person to call is MM Keeravaani! He has been on a roll, winning a 2023 Golden Globe and earning a 2023 Oscar nod for RRR’s Naatu Naatu. To cap it all off, he received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Keeravaani won awards in India and abroad back-to-back, making SS Rajamouli a happy brother. SS Rajamouli said on Twitter that the recognition was long overdue.

When MM Keeravaani won the 2023 Golden Globe for RRR’s Naatu Naatu, he made history. The song is now a 2023 Oscar nominee for Best Original Song.

On March 25, 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, was released in theatres. The movie made Rs 1200 crore worldwide and continues to do well in Japan. RRR will be re-released in the US this February as a result of high demand there.

With numerous accolades, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making history in the West. The movie Naatu Naatu, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, took home many honours, including the 2023 Golden Globe.