Honda launches Activa H-Smart in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Activa H-Smart in the markets. The new scooter is priced at RS 74,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in 3 variants namely Standard, Deluxe and Smart and in 6 colours namely Pearl Siren Blue (New), Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

The 2023 Honda Activa is powered by OBD2 compliant 110cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The new scooter features Smart unlock, Smart Find, Smart Start, Smart Safe and Engine Start/Stop Switch. Other features include Combi-brake system (CBS), telescopic front suspension, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, 12-inch front wheel and Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor.