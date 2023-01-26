Indian Railways cancels 388 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 388 trains today, Thursday, January 26. The national transporter has also changed origin station of 41 trains, short-terminated 37 trains, diverted 18 trains and rescheduled 15 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and infrastructure related works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement