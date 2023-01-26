IRCTC announces new tour package to Goa: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new tour package to Goa. The 5 days and 4 night tour can be booked between February 11 and March 7.

The destination of this tour package will be north and south Goa. It will start from various cities, including Indore, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Patna. The price of the IRCTC Valentine’s Day tour is Rs 51000 for a single person. For double occupancy the cost of the package will be Rs 40,500 per person. For three people, the price comes down to Rs 38,150 per person.

The cost of the package includes air tickets, food, hotel stay and other amenities. This tour can be booked on the IRCTC’s website.