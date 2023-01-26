Jamia V-C says, Nothing happened on campus, and precautions were taken as needed

The controversy surrounding the BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was discussed by Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. ‘Nothing happened inside the campus, an attempt was made but it was completely foiled. Whatever happened, happened on the streets,’ she said.

The administration had taken good precautions, according to Akhtar, who also said that a ‘small incident’ had been exaggerated.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, it’s possible that two to three Students Federation of India (SFI) members were involved in the incident and that onlookers from off campus came to assist them. ‘I am not saying that they came, I haven’t seen it. That is what I understood after seeing the news,’ she added.

She added that a report on the incident is being written, but it will only cover what took place on campus. She continued, ‘Whatever occurred off campus is not our responsibility.’