JDU declines Congress’ invitation to the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s closing ceremony

The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sent an invitation to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would conclude on January 30 in Srinagar, but Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United declined.

In a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the national president of Janata Dal United, citing prior obligations to launch the party’s election campaigns in Nagaland on the same day.

‘There is no disputing the fact that democratic ideals are eroding in the nation and that the institutions set up by the constitution to provide checks and balances on an unchecked executive branch are methodically being destroyed. I regret that I won’t be able to attend the historic occasion because I must be present for the party’s election campaign start in Nagaland the next day’Rajiv Ranjan Singh addressed Kharge in the letter.

The absence of Janata Dal United from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra finale has been another setback for the Congress party.

Concerns about competing with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are shared by the whole opposition.