Kashmir Files will be shows by ABVP in opposition to SFI’s intention to screen BBC series

On Thursday, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will host a screening of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question,’ which is affiliated with the left. In response, the Kashmir Files will be shown simultaneously on the campus of the university by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Police officers have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the planning of a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the plans to have The Kashmir Files screened concurrently.

Violence erupted earlier this week on the JNU campus in Delhi following the JNU students’ union’s organisation of a BBC documentary screening. After a commotion was caused by the announcement, the plan to screen the series at Jamia Millia Islamia had to be abandoned.

Recently, a University of Hyderabad (UoH) student group held a controversial BBC documentary screening on its campus without seeking permission or prior notice, which prompted the university administration to request a report on the event in order to take the appropriate action.