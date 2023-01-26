UAE Police announces speed limit change on key road

Dubai: The Ajman Police announced speed limit change on a key road. The authority reduced the speed limit on Dubai-Hatta street. Lt-Col Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police announced the decision.

The limit was changed from 100kph to 80kph. Dubai-Hatta street is located on the emirate’s Masfout and Muzair’a areas. Ajman Police has put up warning signs to indicate the revision. The decision to reduce the speed limit was taken based on a study that proved speed limit reduction can help prevent accidents and contribute to road safety.