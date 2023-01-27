Actor Annu Kapoor is stable and recovering after being admitted to hospital due to chest ailment

The ‘Dream Girl’ star, actor Annu Kapoor complained of chest pain on Thursday and was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, India. He is doing well now and his condition is stable.

Indian Express reports that the hospital gave an update on Kapoor’s condition and said the seasoned actor is ‘currently stable and healing nicely.’

According to PTI, Annu Kapoor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday for a chest issue, which was confirmed by Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Dr. Sushant Wattal of the cardiac division is caring of him.

Annu Kapoor dons many feathers in his hat. He also works as a filmmaker, radio broadcaster, singer, and television personality in addition to acting.

In his decades-long career, the 66-year-old actor has carved a niche in the acting world and has worked in more than 100 films and shows.

He was last seen in the web series ‘Crash Course,’ which was released on Prime Video last year. For his phenomenal work, he has been bestowed with two National Film Awards and one Filmfare Award, among others.