‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the fifth highest-grossing film of all time after surpassing the $ 2 billion mark

All box office records are being broken by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ The movie has overtaken Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and is now the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time after crossing the $ 2 billion mark.

James Cameron’s movie has now made $2.054 billion more at the box office than the 2018 MCU blockbuster ‘Infinity War’ ($2.048 billion).

James Cameron’s epic is currently in fourth place, after ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens,’ and ‘Avatar’ ($2.92 billion).

In terms of box office revenue, the movie has surpassed Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ ($1.92 billion) to become one of the most successful ones of the pandemic.

Entering the coveted $2 billion club, Cameron has three movies in the top five highest-grossing movies of all time.

Cameron, who has become the first director to have three $2 billion movies, had said in November that the film must become the third or fourth highest-grossing film of all time in order to turn a profit.