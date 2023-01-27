Fashion designer Masaba Gupta ties the knot with Satyadeep Misra, whom she met on the set of ‘Masaba Masaba’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has tied the knot with her beau Satyadeep Misra, whom she met on the set of the Netflix show ‘Masaba Masaba. The pair disclosed in a Vogue article that they wed in a low-key court ceremony in front of their loved ones.

Masaba confirmed her engagement on Friday via her social media platform. Masaba posted two lovely images of the two of them along with a sentimental message.

‘Married my ocean of serenity this morning,’ she said in the caption. ‘I wish you a lifetime filled with love, harmony, security, and most of all, joy. And I appreciate you letting me choose the caption; this is going to be fantastic!’ she added.

In the dreamy photos, Masaba and Satyadeep are looking adorable in their ethnic outfits. The famous designer can be seen wearing a pink ensemble from House of Masaba’s new bridal collection.

Her soft pink lehenga was embroidered in gold and paired with a line green dupatta. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and kept her makeup minimal. Meanwhile, Satyadeep was wearing a light-coloured gold and pink kurta-pyjama.