‘India Utsav’: 3kg gold prize, discounts on 2,000 grocery items announced by Lulu Group

Dubai: UAE-based retail giant Lulu Group International has announced new offer for customers. The new offer named ‘India Utsav’ is launched to mark the 74th Indian Republic Day. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, launched the 17th edition of ‘India Utsav’ at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi City.

Under the initiative, customers will get discounts on more than 2,000 Indian products like rice, cereals, spices, meats, ready-to-cook snacks, groceries, fashion accessories etc till February 1. There will be also celebrity visits, cultural performances and activities across Lulu Hypermarkets in the GCC. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier will visit Al Wahda Mall on Saturday.

Also Read: Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen bows out in quarterfinals

A customer who spends Dh100 and above on any product at LuLu stores or through online purchases in the UAE till March 18 will become eligible for a raffle. 3kg gold prize will be awarded to 60 individuals, i.e., each winner will bag 50gms.