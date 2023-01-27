Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen to face Jonatan Christe in quarterfinals today

Jakarta: In Badminton, ace Indian player Lakshya Sen will face fourth seed Jonatan Christe of Indonesia in the men’s singles quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters in Jakarta today. Seventh seed Lakshya defeated Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia by ‘ 19-21, 21-8, 21-17’, in the Round of 16 matches yesterday.

Lakshya is the sole Indian left in the singles competition. HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat bowed out in the first round of men’s singles while Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the women’s singles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller Pathaan continues to demolish the competition on second day of its release

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa will face Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan in the quarterfinals.