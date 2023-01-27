Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’s partner to travel to space soon along with ‘a great group of females’

Jeff Bezos’s longterm partner Lauren Sánchez intends to visit space soon. Sánchez stated that she would be travelling to space in the early 2024 in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Notably, Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, travelled to space with his brother Mark in July 2021. A ‘great number of females’ will be among Sanchez’s travelling companions.

As the creator of Black Ops Aviation and a licenced pilot, the 53-year-old award-winning TV journalist has some experience flying a chopper. The latter is the first aerial filming business that is owned and run by a woman.

‘It’s going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send,’ she said.

The names of her co-travellers will be revealed around the date of the voyage.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos won’t be joining her on the trip, Sánchez said.

‘As much as he wants to go on this flight, I’m going to have to hold him back, he’ll be cheering us all on from the sidelines.’ she said. ‘I’ve wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so Bezos is excited to make this happen with all of these women.’