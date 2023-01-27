On stage, CM Bommai and Eshwaranandapura Swami fight about the state of Bengaluru’s roads during the wet season.

On stage, a debate regarding the areas of Bengaluru devastated by the rain broke out between a seer, Eshwaranandapura Swami and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. The CM was questioned by the seer, and Bommai answered his accusations.

Eshwaranandapura Swami remarked, ‘We constantly have tremendous rainfall in Bengaluru, and only when it rains do public leaders and BBMP officials visit the area. There isn’t a long-term fix for this.’

He went on to ask, ‘How many times? Officials struggle to comprehend where they must work once it starts to rain.’

‘The Chief Minister responded extremely well. He pledged to bring Bengaluru a long-lasting resolution to this issue. These promises are not acceptable to us,’ Eshwaranandapura Swami continued.

Basavaraj Bommai reacted to these claims by saying, ‘It is not only a promise. The project has already received approval, and funding has been assigned. I don’t just make promises as other CMs do.If I make a promise, I keep it. If not, I make no guarantees. I have no fear of anyone. I donated money to Mahadevpura.’