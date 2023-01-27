Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower again on on January 27. BSE Sensex settled at 59,330.90, lower by 874.16 points or 1.45%. NSE Nifty ended at at17,604.30, down by 287.70 points or 1.61% .

About 870 shares have advanced, 2588 shares declined and 97 shares remained unchanged unchanged in the Indian equity markets. PSU Bank, oil & gas, power and metal indices down 4-6%. The BSE midcap index shed 1.2% and smallcap index declined 1.9%.

The top gainers in the market were were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC and Divis Laboratories. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.