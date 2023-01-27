UAE based air carrier announces 12 new flight services

Dubai: Air carriers based in the UAE have announced 12 new international flight services this year. The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will be introducing 2 new routes this year. Etihad Airways will operate flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Düsseldorf in Germany from October 1. The airline will also operate 4 weekly flights to Copenhagen. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Etihad Airways will be operating daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata from March 26, 2023.

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, will operate flights to 10 new destinations from June 23. The air carrier will operate flights to Izmir, Pisa, Bodrum, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat. From June 24, Flydubai will be operating bi-weekly flights from Dubai to the Greek island of Corfu.

Air Arabia will be starting direct flights to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur from March 20, 2023. The airline will operate 3 flights per week from Sharjah International Airport.

Dubai based airline, Emirates will resume its services to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. The airline will also restart services to Christchurch, New Zealand via Sydney. It will also Operate flights to Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing in China.