Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna dies at the age of 87

Jamuna, a seasoned Telugu actress, has passed away. According to her relatives, the 87-year-old actress passed away due to old age.

Jamuna began her acting career in stage plays at an early age before switching to film. She is most known for her iconic Satyabhama character in mythological films. She performed the female lead opposite legendary actor N T Rama Rao and other prominent actors of the day in more than 200 films.

Jamuna was also a popular actress across othe South Indian languages. She worked in a few Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films in addition to Telugu, which made up the majority of her filmography. For the Hindi film Milan, she received the Filmfare award. Her classic movies include Sri Krishna Tulabharam, Missamma, and Gundamma Katha.

Apart from acting, Jamuna also joined politics. She was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress in 1989.