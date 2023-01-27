Vistara to operate flights to this Gulf country

Mumbai: India based air carrier, Vistara will operate daily direct flight service to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The service to Dammam from Mumbai will begin from March 1, 2023. The airline will deploy its A320 neo aircraft for the services on this route.

Dammam is the 5th Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network. It operates flights on the Mumbai- Jeddah, Mumbai- Muscat, Mumbai- Abu Dhabi and Mumbai-Dubai routes.

It will resume operations between Mumbai and Colombo with daily flights from March 1 after a hiatus of nearly three years.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airline. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.