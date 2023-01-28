Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in 7 cities

Srinagar: Leading telecom service provider in the country, Bharti Airtel introduced its 5G services in 7 cities in the Jammu and Kashmir. 5G services will now be available in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Thus, Bharti Airtel has became the first operator to bring 5G to the Union Territory.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.