Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee to be awarded the highest honour by the British Film Institute

The British Film Institute will bestow its highest honour upon Hollywood director Spike Lee. The filmmaker’s ‘pioneering body of work, which spans over thirty years and has portrayed Black lives through bold and imaginative cinematic works of art from feature films and documentary to television, music, advertisements, and books,’ according to the BFI, was honoured with the Fellowship.

The event will happen in London. In-depth on-stage Q&As and a screening of his 1999 movie ‘Summer of Sam’ are also part of the BFI event.

On the announcement, Spike Lee said, ‘I’m blessed to live up to my ancestors’ credo: ‘deeds, not words.’ I thank the BFI for helping me in continuing my generations of family legacy. Peace and love. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff.’

With this Fellowship, Spike Lee will join an esteemed list of previous awardees including Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, Satyajit Ray, Tilda Swinton, David Lean, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, Steve McQueen, Akira Kurosawa, Nicholas Roeg CBE, Orson Welles, Sir Ridley Scott, Ousmane Sembène Bernardo Bertolucci and Souleymane Cissé.