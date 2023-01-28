‘Pathaan’ becomes Hindi cinema’s biggest 3-day grosser; ‘Feels incredible’: Says Director Siddharth Anand

New Delh: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s latest release, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’, has now delivered the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema with a Day 3 collection of Rs 313 crore gross worldwide. Siddharth, who also directed ‘War’, another part of the YRF spy universe has stated that the records that he has smashed will propel him to push boundaries to create more cinematic marvels like ‘Pathaan’ on the global stage.

Talking about ‘Pathaan’ in a statement, he said, ‘It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further’.

‘My personal ambition has been to make spectacle movies that entertain people and deliver the best community viewing experience. I have tried to do that through most of my films. With ‘War’ and now ‘Pathaan’, I’m feeling even more confident to push myself and my team, to try to create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage’, he added.

The film marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after four years. It’s an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the ‘Tiger’ movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.