RM of the South Korean boy band BTS becomes the first K-pop soloist to spend 6 weeks on Billboard 200

According to Soompi.com, RM, a rapper, singer and member of the South Korean boy band BTS, is the first K-pop solo artist to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200.

For the current week, which concludes on January 28, RM’s first studio album as a solo artist, Indigo, held the 193rd spot on the Top 200 Albums chart. The ranking lists the top-selling albums in the country.

On December 2, 2022, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, released Indigo via Big Hit Music, the record company that also manages BTS.

The vocalist had previously tied with Nayeon of the South Korean girl duo Twice to become one of just two Korean soloists to spend five weeks on the chart.

RM’s Indigo debuted at the 15 position on the Top 200 Albums chart when it was released last month. At its top, the album was at number 3 on the chart.

Not just that, he also became the first Korean soloist to land two albums on the same chart.