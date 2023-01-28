Shooting outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem leaves at least seven people dead including the shooter

At least seven people were killed in a shooting that took place outside a synagogue on Friday (January 27) in east Jerusalem, which Israel has annexed. The shooter was shot and instantly killed, according to police and medical personnel. A terrorist entered a synagogue on Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov Boulevard at around 8:30 this evening (1830 GMT) and then opened fire on a number of bystanders, according to a police statement.

‘Police forces quickly arrived at the scene, engaged with the terrorist and opened fire at him. The terrorist was neutralised,’ it further stated.

According to a police spokesperson who talked to AFP, seven people were killed.

A white car that is alleged to have belonged to the gunman was being dismantled by police at the scene.

‘This is a very serious terror attack,’ said Fadi Dekidek, a paramedic with the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response organisation. The MDA reported a total of 10 gunshot victims that included a 70-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

‘I heard a lot of bullets,’ Matanel Almalem, an 18-year-old student who lives near the synagogue, told AFP at the scene.