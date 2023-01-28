Uddhav Sena says, Bal Thackeray, Savarkar snubbed for Padma Awards

According to the Shiv Sena UBT, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has disregarded Balasaheb Thackeray and Savarkar’s requests to receive the nation’s highest civilian honour. On January 25, the night before the 74th Republic Day, 106 people received the Padma Awards.

‘The BJP has yet again forgotten the very leader who said he would be proud of his men if they were responsible for bringing down the structure,’ according to the Uddhav Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana. Earlier as well, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut demanded a Bharat Ratna for the party’s founder in a speech marking the anniversary of Bal Thackeray’s passing.

Balasaheb is the sole ‘Hindu hriday samrat,’ according to Raut.

Shiv Sena also expressed surprise over Mulayam Singh Yadav, the late leader of the Samajwadi Party, receiving the Padma Vibhushan Award. It claimed that although the Samajwadi leader was a well-liked politician, the BJP consistently criticised him for shooting at the karsevaks during the Ayodhya protests. It also stated that following the incident, the BJP and the RSS began referring to him as ‘Maulana Mulayam.’

‘If the firing hadn’t taken place, then angry Hindus wouldn’t have hit the streets and the BJP wouldn’t have gotten a political advantage in the North.’ said Shiv Sena.