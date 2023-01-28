Western Railway announces temporary change in destination of some trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has announced temporary changes in the destinations of select Mumbai local trains. These changes will remain in place for 15 days. The changes were announced due to the ongoing track alignment work at Andheri Platform number 9 as part of the construction work for the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon.

List of trains affected:

Dahanu Road – Andheri local departing Dahanu Road at 08.05 AM will be extended up to Churchgate.

Bhayandar – Andheri local operating from Bayandar at 4:45 pm will be extended up to Churchgate.

No trains will operate from Andheri Station’s Platform Number 9. Instead, trains that used to operate from Platform Number 9 will operate from Platform Number 8 till February 9.

Mumbai’s locals are an intricate network of train services linking the commercial areas to the residential suburbs. The Mumbai local train system is spread over 390 kilometres (6 lines) and uses more than 2,300 train sets. Mumbai’s locals carry more than 75 lakh commuters every day.