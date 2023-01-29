DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Gold price remain firm

Jan 29, 2023, 04:48 pm IST

Mumbai:  Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,120 per 8 gram. Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally by Rs 120 per 8 gram yesterday.  On Friday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 418 trains today: Full list 

On the  Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures ended at Rs 56,875 per 10 gram  on Friday. The yellow metal logged a weekly gain of 0.35% in domestic market. In international market, spot gold price finished at 9-month high of $1,927 per ounce.

 

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 29, 2023, 04:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button