Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ completes a glorious 100 days at the Japanese box office

The movie ‘RRR’ by SS Rajamouli has gained international fame. The movie with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, which came out in March, is still bringing in money. The picture directed by Rajamouli has now spent a dazzling 100 days in Japan’s theatres.

The action movie, which debuted on October 21 in Japan, quickly rose to the top of the box office there. Rajamouli wrote a letter of gratitude to all the fans who contributed to the historic achievement as a way of celebrating the significant milestone.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote: ‘Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc. was a big thing. The business structure changed over time… Gone are those fond memories… But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. I love you, Japan… Arigato Gozaimasu, #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie’

The film surpassed Rajinikanth’s 1995 film ‘Muthu,’ which was the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a box office collection of JPY 400 million (approximately 23.5 crores).