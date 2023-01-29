Samajwadi Party’s 62-member national executive list idominated by OBCs and Dalits

On Sunday, the 62-member national executive of the Samajwadi Party was announced. The party’s decision to give OBC and Dalit leaders a platform while avoiding Brahmins and Thakurs from the most recent national executive list is a telling one.

The national executive announcement of the Samajwadi Party has also made it abundantly clear that Brahmins and Thakurs no longer hold the same position in party politics as they once did.

The 62-member national executive of the Samajwadi Party was announced, and the list was published on its Twitter account. One of the 14 national general secretaries will be Shivpal Yadav. Mohammad Azam Khan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ravi Prakash Verma, and Balram Yadav are the other participants.

Ram Gopal Yadav will remain as national principal general secretary, Kiranmoy Nanda will remain as national vice president, and Akhilesh Yadav will remain in his position as national president.

The party will have 19 national secretaries in addition to its members, with Sudip Ranjan Sen serving as the treasurer.

There is not a single Thakur or Brahmin face among the 14 national general secretaries of the Samajwadi Party who were announced by the party today. Only Azam Khan from the Muslim community has made the list. However, Akhilesh Yadav has a large number of OBC leaders on the list, including Neeraj Chowdhary, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Lalji Verma, and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad.

Along with including Dalit castes like Pasi and Jatav, the Samajwadi Party has also given Jaat leaders positions in national organisation posts.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Party this time has made room for the leaders who switched from the BJP, BSP, or Congress.

The Samajwadi Party has changed, and it is almost obvious that Thakurs and Brahmins are no longer as influential. The Bharatiya Janata Party may face significant difficulties as a result of the party’s efforts to forge new political relationships with OBCs and Dalits.