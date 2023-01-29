Singer Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira are officially married

Model Nadia Ferreira and singer Marc Anthony are now legally wed. On Saturday, January 28, the pair exchanged vows in a grand ceremony in Miami, Florida.

According to Hola, the wedding took place at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Many A-list celebrities, like Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Maluma, among others, were present at the ceremony.

Among the attendees were the presidents of a few Latin American nations as well as other luminaries from Miami.

The couple’s images have not yet been made available to the public. However, according to the publication’s information, the model looked stunning in a Galia Lahav wedding gown with lace accents and a voluminous tail. Meanwhile, the singer was dressed up in Christian Dior.

Carlos Slim and David Beckham were Anthony’s best men.

In May of last year, the musician, 53, and former Miss Universe contestant, 23, announced their engagement. Sharing a picture of her diamond ring on her Instagram story, Ferreira wrote, ‘Engagement party.’