The Recording Academy announces the performers for the star-studded 2023 Grammys

The performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards were revealed by the Recording Academy, and the show will feature a host of A-listers. On February 5 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras will all perform.

All of these musicians, with the exception of Combs, Smith, and Petras, are nominated for the Grammy Awards in the Big Four categories, according to Billboard.

Combs was nominated for three awards: best country song, best country album, and best country duo/group performance.

Blige has six nominations, while Carlile has seven. Lizzo, the singer of ‘About Damn Time,’ comes in second place with five nominations, while Lacy gets four.

Combs and Bad Bunny are in the running for three Grammy Awards and Smith and Petras are up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit ‘Unholy’, as reported by E News.